Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Thursday said the country would resolutely continue to take steps to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of our economy within the free market principles.

His remarks came following the Economy Coordination Board meeting held initially after the presidential elections in the country.

The country will use a consistent policy set in the economy, act in line with fiscal discipline and be determined to remove the current account deficit as an obstacle to growth, Yılmaz said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...