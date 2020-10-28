Trump and Biden enter final week of election campaign

Election day in the U.S. is next Tuesday, November 3, and President Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden will be crisscrossing the country in these final days making their closing arguments to the millions of Americans.
A supporter attends U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, U.S., Oct. 23, 2020.
Biden still leads Trump comfortably in national opinion polls in a race dominated by the pandemic, which has caused more than 225,000 U.S. deaths, cost millions more their jobs and spurred a rush to vote early by many Americans looking to avoid health risks from exposure. The race is tighter in several battleground states where the election might be decided.
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump stands inside the Republican headquarters in Union City, Pennsylvania, U.S., Oct. 23, 2020.
More than 70 million people have cast early in-person and mail ballots, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That is a record-setting pace and more than half of the total 2016 turnout.
The huge volume of mail ballots - more than 46.8 million have already been cast - could take days or weeks to tally, experts say, meaning a winner might not be declared the night of Nov. 3, when polls close.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about his plan to beat COVID-19 in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., Oct. 23, 2020.
A Joe Biden supporter stands through a vehicle's sunroof holding a placard while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former U.S. President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of the Democratic presidential nominee and his former vice president in Orlando, Florida, U.S., Oct. 27, 2020.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.