Trump and Biden enter final week of election campaign

by DAILY SABAH Oct 28, 2020 12:04 pm +03 +03:00

Election day in the U.S. is next Tuesday, November 3, and President Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden will be crisscrossing the country in these final days making their closing arguments to the millions of Americans.

A supporter attends U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, U.S., Oct. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Biden still leads Trump comfortably in national opinion polls in a race dominated by the pandemic, which has caused more than 225,000 U.S. deaths, cost millions more their jobs and spurred a rush to vote early by many Americans looking to avoid health risks from exposure. The race is tighter in several battleground states where the election might be decided.

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump stands inside the Republican headquarters in Union City, Pennsylvania, U.S., Oct. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

More than 70 million people have cast early in-person and mail ballots, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That is a record-setting pace and more than half of the total 2016 turnout.
The huge volume of mail ballots - more than 46.8 million have already been cast - could take days or weeks to tally, experts say, meaning a winner might not be declared the night of Nov. 3, when polls close.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about his plan to beat COVID-19 in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., Oct. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People wait ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., Oct. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People look on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, U.S., Oct. 25, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman waves Israeli and U.S. flags near the U.S. Capitol, during a Hold the Line "worship protest" hosted by Christian musician Sean Feucht, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., Oct. 25, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after speaking during a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, U.S., Oct. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man protects a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump from anti-Trump protesters after clashes in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., Oct. 25, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A Joe Biden supporter stands through a vehicle's sunroof holding a placard while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former U.S. President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of the Democratic presidential nominee and his former vice president in Orlando, Florida, U.S., Oct. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., Oct. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Joe Biden supporters wave a sign featuring the face of the Democrat presidential nominee's face while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former U.S. President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Biden, his former vice president, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., Oct. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A pumpkin display supporting Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen outside of a house in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., Oct. 25, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Dennis Dell'Angelo, 76, of Pleasant Plains neighborhood stands with signs in support of U.S. President Donald Trump near the polling station at the Church of the Holy Child in Staten Island, during early voting in New York City, U.S., Oct. 25, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a Secret Service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., Oct. 25, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

