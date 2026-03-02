Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Monday presented a draft law to Parliament that would introduce a tax on cryptocurrency earnings, along with a transaction fee targeting crypto asset service providers.

According to the draft text, gains from the buying and selling of crypto assets would be subject to withholding tax, while transactions conducted outside authorized platforms would be taxed through declaration.

Under the proposal, crypto asset service providers would pay a 0.03% transaction tax on sale and transfer transactions they conduct or mediate.