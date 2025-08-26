President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said preparations were nearly complete for the new three-year medium-term program, which is due to be unveiled in the first week of September.

The current program has been implemented since 2023 and has mainly centered around tight monetary policy to curb inflation, which has more than halved over the last year.

The government has also vowed coordination of monetary, fiscal, income and supply-side policies. The new version is expected to give clues about the future course of economic policies as well as revised goals regarding economic growth, inflation and other macroeconomic indicators.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said the macroeconomic stability and reform program pursued over the past two and a half years had successfully passed "stress tests," pointing to falling domestic and external borrowing costs and strengthening confidence in the Turkish lira.

"Viewing 2026 as the year of reforms in the economy, we are rapidly making our preparations concerning the reforms we will be implementing," he said.

Erdoğan also highlighted the improvement in inflation expectations, which he said were easing across all segments.

"Inflation has been decreasing for 14 months in a row. Inflation forecasts are growing more positive in all circles," Erdoğan said.

Latest official data showed inflation slowed to 33.5% in July, the lowest rate since November 2021, having peaked at 75% in May last year.

The central bank sees the inflation ending the year at around 24%. It is aiming to cut it to 16% by the end of next year and 9% by end-2027, according to its estimates.

Erdoğan went on to cite official data that showed the CBRT's gross reserves reached an all-time high of $176.5 billion as of last week.

"The recovery in our stock exchange has gained momentum in recent weeks. As the cost of internal and external borrowing reduces, the trust in the Turkish lira is growing rapidly," he noted.

Erdoğan also cited the industrial production index, which showed output grew by 0.7% month-over-month and 8.3% year-over-year in June.

Among others, Türkiye's unemployment, at 8.6%, has remained in single digits for the last 26 months, the president said.

"We are indeed reaping the fruits of our economic program in many fields despite the hot conflicts in our region, the uncertainties in the global economy, and the negative campaigns of certain circles," Erdoğan said.

"We will hopefully reach a much better point. The Turkish economy will complete its structural transformation."