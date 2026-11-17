Türkiye plans to use idle farmland and water surfaces to generate renewable energy under its new green road map through 2030.

The Green Deal Action Plan is one of the main policy documents guiding Türkiye's clean transition. It responds to the European Green Deal, the European Union's climate strategy, and calls for a review of Türkiye's renewable energy policies.

Wind and solar capacity will be increased, and research and investment incentives will be introduced to develop high-value renewable technologies domestically.

Under the plan, idle farmland and water surfaces will be assessed for renewable power. It envisions floating solar plants on water surfaces, where panels would reduce evaporation.

The cooling effect of the water would also make them more efficient than land-based installations. The aim is to ease pressure on farmland and pasture while supporting the shift to clean energy.

The plan also calls for converting hydroelectric power plants into hybrid renewable generation facilities.

Heat pumps, industrial efficiency

To support sustainable heating and cooling, the plan says the technical and market potential of heat pumps will be assessed.

A map based on a geographic information system will be produced to show the potential for ground-source heat pumps, and it will incorporate renewable sources with high potential for heating and cooling.

Organized industrial zones, Türkiye's planned industrial parks, will be made more aware of energy efficiency rules. About 50 of them will receive awareness training each year.

The plan also sets out studies to determine the efficiency potential of energy-intensive sectors in line with their net-zero goals. These include iron and steel, cement, glass, textiles, sugar, paper and ceramics, and savings potential will be worked out from their mandatory energy audit reports.

Awareness work will be carried out for startups on improving energy efficiency, and their capacity to carry out projects will be strengthened.

Hydrogen, nuclear, biomethane

To widen access to alternative green energy, the plan calls for a Hydrogen Action Plan and work to build a green hydrogen ecosystem.

Next-generation technologies will be developed to lower hydrogen production and storage costs, a hydrogen market will be created, and regulations and safety rules will be prepared.

On nuclear power, the plan says work will proceed on small modular reactors, the legal groundwork will be prepared and international agreements will be made to secure access to such technology.

It also calls for rules to integrate biogas and biomethane, which are renewable gases, into the natural gas market, along with continued research and development. Another study will look at using biofuels from crops, farm waste, and fermented products from biomethane plants.