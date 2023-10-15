'Greater Palestine' march: Istanbul

Among the group was a former speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly; Justice and Development Party (AK Party) members of Parliament; Foundation for the Dissemination of Knowledge President Bilal Erdoğan; Baykar Chairperson and T3 Foundation President Selçuk Bayraktar, as well as representatives of civil society organizations, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2023.
Upon reaching Beyazıt Square, many in the group continued on to the nearby Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after completing the event, performing the evening prayer at the ancient mosque. Due to the huge crowd, some participants who couldn't enter the mosque performed their prayers in the square, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2023.