'Greater Palestine' march: Istanbul

by Daily Sabah with AA Oct 15, 2023 11:03 am +03 +03:00

The participants in the demonstration carried not only Turkish and Palestinian flags but also numerous banners and signs in Turkish, English and Arabic expressing support for Palestine, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2023.

AA

The groups gathered in the square and chanted various slogans in favor of Palestine. Those in the group expressed strong opposition to Israel's attacks and protested the country with slogans and placards, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2023.

AA

Local and foreign tourists, as well as local businesses, also supported the march, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2023.

AA

Among the group was a former speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly; Justice and Development Party (AK Party) members of Parliament; Foundation for the Dissemination of Knowledge President Bilal Erdoğan; Baykar Chairperson and T3 Foundation President Selçuk Bayraktar, as well as representatives of civil society organizations, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2023.

AA

Upon reaching Beyazıt Square, many in the group continued on to the nearby Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after completing the event, performing the evening prayer at the ancient mosque. Due to the huge crowd, some participants who couldn't enter the mosque performed their prayers in the square, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2023.

AA

