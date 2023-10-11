Türkiye’s top trade official expressed on Wednesday optimism about what he said was a positive atmosphere in relations with the European Union, highlighting the willingness of both sides to enhance their economic ties and address challenges related to the customs union.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat’s remarks came after his trip to Brussels, where he said his meetings showcased mutual eagerness to initiate a more profound dialogue between Türkiye and the EU and address the customs union issues.

Bolat held talks with European Commission Executive Vice President and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, and Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner for the economy.

"Our sincere desire to enhance and deepen economic relations between Türkiye and the EU, address some issues arising from the customs union, and initiate a dialogue and deeper relationships between Türkiye and the EU has found a positive response among EU officials," said the minister.

"It is very pleasing to see a positive atmosphere prevailing in EU-Türkiye relations,” Bolat noted.

Bolat on Tuesday reiterated the urgent need to update the customs union agreement with the European Union to align with the realities of the global economy and the spirit of their partnership.

On Wednesday, he said they observed a desire to overcome the trade deal problems gradually.

The EU-Türkiye Customs Union came into force in 1995 but is limited to industrial goods and processed agricultural products. A deeper trade agreement would be expanded to services, farm goods, and public procurement.

Türkiye is the only non-EU country with a customs union agreement with the bloc. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has long pushed for revamping the deal but failed to register any progress.

The agreement has been a turning point in the trade and economic integration between Türkiye and the EU. It lifted its bilateral trade volume from some $30 billion (TL 832 billion) in 1995 to a record high of nearly $200 billion in 2022.

"In the face of a slightly shrinking global trade and production downturn this year, maintaining last year's figures would be a success,” said Bolat.

“However, our focus remains on resolving disputes and advancing processes for the future."

Bolat also highlighted the upcoming European Commission enlargement report in November, which he said is expected to reflect Türkiye’s positive developments in foreign policy, economic relations and cooperation with the EU. He also anticipated positive recommendations regarding overcoming challenges within the customs union and EU relations.

EU member state leaders are scheduled to convene in mid-December in Brussels, where they will decide on the future of relations with Türkiye based on the road map prepared by the commission, according to the minister.

Bolat reiterated the concerns of Turkish businesses regarding visa issues, transportation quotas and customs procedures, emphasizing that they conveyed to EU officials the need for swift resolutions. He indicated that EU officials acknowledged these concerns and expressed a positive inclination toward addressing them.

Concrete progress is already underway at the technical level, said Bolat, with recent meetings between officials and delegations in Istanbul.

“We're on the right track. We will proceed step by step. As we develop our relations at a deeper and more advanced level in the economy and trade, we will also strive to ensure that conflicts and difficulties are resolved from a political point of view,” the minister noted.