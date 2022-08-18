Türkiye and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure after meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv on Thursday.

The deal was signed by Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov in Ukrainian city of Lviv.

"The agreement provides for the participation of the Turkish side in the reconstruction process of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said a joint working group will be formed to attract Turkish investments, and develop specific projects for cooperation.

"Turkish business and government structures will be able to develop specific reconstruction projects, as well as provide consulting and technical assistance," it added.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy hailed President Erdoğan’s visit to Lviv as “strong message of support coming from a strong country.”