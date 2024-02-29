The Presidency's Investment Office head briefed global investors on the country's investment potential on Wednesday by unveiling the forthcoming "International Direct Investment Strategy: 2024-2028" as part of this week's contacts in the U.K.

As part of the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Summit 2024 in London, Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu made a presentation to the investors and underscored Türkiye's enduring economic stability and resilient structure, positioning it as a beacon for international investment, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Highlighting Türkiye's remarkable track record as the foremost investment hub in its region over the past two decades, Dağlıoğlu elucidated the pivotal role of international direct investments in fostering a robust economic ecosystem.

He elaborated on the history and evolution of the Investment Office, shedding light on the structural reforms that have streamlined the process for international investors in Türkiye.

"As the Presidential Investment Office, we are committed to disseminating Türkiye's vast opportunities to global investors. Today, in London, we had the privilege to engage with an esteemed audience, amplifying our investment diplomacy efforts," he said.

Underlining Türkiye's unparalleled success in attracting investments, Dağlıoğlu revealed that over 700 international companies are currently operating in technoparks and R&D centers, with more than 80,000 international companies providing diverse services across various sectors.

"The cumulative international investments in Türkiye over the past two decades have surpassed an impressive $260 billion mark," he underlined.

Looking ahead, Dağlıoğlu unveiled the forthcoming "International Direct Investment Strategy: 2024-2028," which aims to propel Türkiye's share in the global international direct investment market to 1.5%, a significant leap from the current 1% share.

Dağlıoğlu and Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz held a series of meetings in London this week to present the country's business climate and introduce investors with potential Türkiye carries.

In his address, he underscored Türkiye's steady economic growth over the past two decades, emphasizing its pivotal role as a hub for international investment in the region. Focusing on fostering a conducive environment for foreign investors, he explained the Presidential Investment Office's initiatives and structural reforms to facilitate international investment in Türkiye.