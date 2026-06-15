Türkiye on Monday pledged to intensify efforts to harness its wind energy potential, as it strives to reduce heavy external energy dependence and expand renewable generation capacity.

Wind power has grown to 15,075 megawatts (MW) as of the end of April, representing 12% of Türkiye's total installed power capacity. That compares to just 19 MW of installed capacity and less than 0.1% of the total system in 2002.

Türkiye has vowed to gradually reduce its carbon emissions to zero by 2053, with ambitious renewable energy targets also aimed at reducing heavy energy import dependency.

The government has recently expanded renewable energy tenders and announced new offshore wind and grid infrastructure plans as electricity demand continues to rise.

About 7,110 electricity generation facilities had entered service in 2025, with a combined investment value of approximately $5.6 billion and installed capacity of 8,313 MW.

Of that total, 6,063 MW came from solar projects and 1,946 MW from wind farms, according to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

New tenders to expand capacity

The ministry said on Monday it plans to continue allocating new capacity through its Renewable Energy Resource Zones (YEKA) mechanism, aimed at encouraging clean power investments.

According to the statement, the government conducts YEKA auctions for at least 2,000 MW of capacity annually. Under the revised YEKA model, 3,800 MW of new capacity was allocated during 2024 and 2025.

This year, authorities plan to launch new tenders exceeding 2,000 MW, including 1,500 MW dedicated to wind energy projects.

The YEKA scheme was introduced in 2016 to facilitate land allocation for investors, ease the deployment of large projects and encourage the domestic production of renewable energy technologies.

The government later unveiled updates to the model to draw greater investor interest. Key enhancements included simplifying post-tender permitting procedures and introducing financial incentives like exemptions from transmission fees.

Offshore wind projects move forward

Türkiye is also preparing to enter the offshore wind market.

The ministry said four offshore wind zones have been identified in the Saros Gulf, areas near the islands of Gökçeada, Bozcaada and the region off the coast of Edremit.

Once permitting procedures are completed, the country will hold its first offshore wind YEKA auction.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Türkiye aims to reach a combined 120,000 MW of installed solar and wind capacity by 2035, including 5,000 MW of offshore wind power.

"We want to achieve 5,000 megawatts of installed offshore wind capacity by 2035," Bayraktar said.

"Whether on land or at sea, we strive to place our national resources at the service of our people," he added.

"We have a wind potential of 140,000 megawatts. We will work harder to unlock this potential. Wind turbines will continue to be among the strongest symbols of Türkiye's energy independence."

Domestic manufacturing

Bayraktar also emphasized the government's focus on strengthening local manufacturing capabilities in the renewable sector.

According to the minister, domestic content in wind turbines has already exceeded 60%, while local production rates for key components such as towers, generators and blades have surpassed 70%.

"Today, we are no longer just a country that consumes energy," Bayraktar said. "We are a country that develops technology with domestic capabilities, manufactures components and exports them."