President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said he would request for Russian goods to be sent through the Black Sea corridor established under a U.N.-backed grain deal when he meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week.

The export of Russian grain and other goods will help poor countries in a difficult situation, Erdoğan told reporters on his plane returning from a trip to the Balkans, a day after he said he also wanted shipments from Russia to start.

The Turkish leader again echoed Putin’s gripes, saying that the Ukraine grain under the deal struck in July was going mostly to wealthy rather than poor countries.

Putin on Wednesday triggered fears that Moscow could withdraw support for the accord after he said Russia and the developing world had been “cheated” by its terms, floating the idea of limiting the countries that can receive shipments before the deal is due to be extended in November.

The landmark grain deal aimed to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports, allowing them to export tens of millions of tons of grain that Russia's invasion had blockaded. The deal – signed by Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye and the United Nations – also facilitates Russian exports.

On Thursday, Erdoğan said Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under the agreement was going to rich instead of poor countries, stressing that he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too.

A system will be established to ship grain and other products to African countries in need once Russian grain also starts to arrive, Erdoğan told reporters on Friday.

“If Russian grain arrives, Türkiye will send it to African countries in need, by developing a system in an ideal way.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the grain deal was being fulfilled “badly” and its extension will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported.

Separately, the Kremlin said on Friday that Putin and Erdoğan will discuss the implementation of the deal when they meet in Uzbekistan next week. The meeting is expected to be held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Meanwhile, the United States said it sees no indication that the deal is unraveling.

“We see no indication that it’s falling apart now and it is in fact having the intended effect,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

Erdoğan also said he had discussed natural gas prices with Putin and said he aims to secure a positive outcome for the well-being of the Turkish public.

This winter will not be easy for Europe and will be very problematic, with financially heavy pay, he stressed.

Energy bills, already surging as demand for gas recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, rocketed higher after Russia invaded Ukraine and the West imposed sanctions on Moscow. Governments have been scrambling to limit the price shock.

Fears in Europe have increased over a potentially bleak winter after Russia announced it was keeping its main gas pipeline to Germany shut.

Erdoğan on Tuesday said Russia was cutting natural gas flows to Europe in retaliation for sanctions, adding that the continent was “reaping what it sowed.”