President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday emphasized a strong commitment to the vast regional infrastructure and transportation project linking southern Iraq to Türkiye and said talks with sides to the planned initiative would be carried out swiftly.

"Our Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will rapidly engage in discussions with relevant counterparts to bring this project to fruition," Erdoğan told reporters onboard the presidential plane on the way back from a visit to Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan.

Pitched as a link between Asia and Europe, the $17-billion Development Road aims to tie Grand Faw Port, a major commodities port in Iraq’s oil-rich south, to the border with Türkiye, and then to Europe, through a network of railways and highways.

Unveiled in late May, the project would facilitate the movement of energy resources, goods and passengers from the Gulf to Europe by way of the Grand Faw Port in Basra province.

"The Development Road Project is a comprehensive initiative encompassing the countries of the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Türkiye," Erdoğan said, particularly stressing United Arab Emirates' (UAE) interest in the initiative.

"United Arab Emirates President (Sheikh) Mohammed Bin Zayed (Al Nahyan) has shown a strong commitment to this project," he said. "In fact, in our most recent meeting, he proposed that preparations for this project be completed within '60 days' after putting it in writing."

The planned project will involve the construction of about 1,200 km (about 745 miles) of railways and highways.

It envisions high-speed trains moving goods and passengers at up to 300 km (186.41 miles) per hour, links to local industry hubs, and an energy component that could include oil and gas pipelines.

Among others, Erdoğan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit Türkiye in October or November, adding that he would reciprocate the visit after.

Erdoğan and Netanyahu met for the first time in person last week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as the regional powers work to repair long-strained ties.

Following the General Assembly, Erdoğan said Israel and Türkiye would soon take steps in energy drilling.

On Tuesday, he described Türkiye as the “most rational” route to transport Israeli gas to Europe and said authorities were instructed to carry out technical studies on cooperation in drilling operations.

Details and time frame are planned to be finalized “as soon as possible.” Erdoğan said.