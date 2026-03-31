Türkiye is well-positioned to bolster its role in global value chains, attract investment and enhance its economic resilience, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday.

The statement said that the WEF Türkiye Country Strategy Meeting was held in Istanbul under the chairpersonship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

It said that the meeting brought together prominent figures from global politics and business, adding: "As shifting geopolitical dynamics and economic fragmentation reshape global priorities, the meeting came at a critical time for dialogue.”

Emphasizing that Türkiye serves as a bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the WEF said: "Türkiye plays a strategic role amid evolving geopolitical dynamics and shifting trade patterns.”

The statement highlighted Türkiye’s strong industrial base and said the country is a major G-20 economy with growing influence on the global stage. It added that Türkiye also provides an important anchor for trade, investment and manufacturing networks.

The WEF underlined Türkiye’s unique connectivity across regions and access to major markets, saying: "Türkiye is well-positioned to strengthen its role in global value chains, attract investment and advance economic resilience."

It added that the WEF Türkiye Country Strategy Meeting brought together leaders from different sectors and advanced Türkiye’s goal of deepening partnerships, reinforcing its global economic role and cementing its position as a key growth connector in an interconnected world.

The statement noted that, in addition to Erdoğan, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, and the governor of the Turkish central bank, Fatih Karahan, also attended the meeting.