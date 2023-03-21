The Turkish government has announced that electricity and natural gas subscribers in provinces affected by the recent Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, whose residences or workplaces were destroyed by the massive quakes, will not be required to pay any outstanding consumption fees.

This cancellation of fees applies to subscribers whose properties suffered heavy or medium damage and were considered disaster areas by the government.

The announcement came in the form of a Presidential Decree, which was published in Tuesday’s issue of the Official Gazette. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources will cover any unpaid invoices or consumption amounts accrued until Feb. 6, including the relevant consumption amounts from the last reading date to Feb. 6 – when the massive quakes hit the region, affecting 11 provinces – from its budget.

Nearly 300,000 buildings in Türkiye either collapsed or were severely damaged in 11 provinces affected by the disaster.

Meanwhile, public entities with general lighting subscriptions will not benefit from this decree.

The announcement also stipulates that any lawsuits or enforcement proceedings related to the waived invoice amounts will be terminated.

Additionally, the decree specifies that certain fees will continue to be collected, including those governed by the Fees Law of July 2, 1964 (no. 492), as well as fees for the construction of prisons and court buildings (dated June 30, 1934, no. 2548). Similarly, the fee established in the first article of the Law on Food Fees that is charged to prisoners will not be waived.

Any fees previously charged will not be refunded.

Moreover, any litigation expenses or attorney's fees related to lawsuits or enforcement files that have already been concluded will not be reimbursed.