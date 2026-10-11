Türkiye generated nearly $823 million from vegetable exports from January through September, up 10% from a year earlier, according to a report on Saturday.

Some 651,087 tons of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, and other vegetables grown in Türkiye found buyers in international markets, according to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from data provided by the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM).

Fresh vegetable export revenues, which amounted to some $749.15 million between January and September last year, increased by 10% during the same period this year, reaching $822.68 million.

Tomatoes ranked first among fresh vegetable exports, generating $304.16 million in revenue. Peppers followed, bringing in $275.48 million in export earnings.

Compared with the same period last year, revenue from tomato exports increased by 4%, while revenue from pepper exports rose by 29%. Together, these two products accounted for approximately 70% of total fresh vegetable export revenues.

During this period, Türkiye earned $61.38 million from cucumber and gherkin exports, $57.44 million from zucchini exports, and $39.64 million from carrot and radish exports.

Romania largest export market

Romania ranked first among Türkiye's fresh vegetable export markets, purchasing products worth approximately $147 million.

Germany followed with $132.7 million, while Russia ranked third with $76 million.

During the same period, Türkiye exported fresh vegetables worth $55.48 million to Bulgaria, $49.96 million to Ukraine, and $47.8 million to the Netherlands.

Hayrettin Uçak, the chair of the Turkish Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters' Associations Sector Board, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they viewed the increase in export revenues positively, despite changing conditions throughout the vegetable production season.

"Our exports increased by 10% over the previous year during the first nine months, and this success in exports makes us happy," Uçak said.

"Neighboring and nearby markets are important for our vegetable exports. We need to closely monitor consumer expectations and shopping habits in the European market. Being able to supply buyers with the products they want, in suitable packaging and on time, plays a decisive role in commercial relationships. In this respect, we consider the growth in exports to Romania and Germany particularly important," he added.