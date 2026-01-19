In 2025, the Turkish agricultural sector achieved its highest annual export of all time, amounting to $36.4 billion, according to a report on Monday.

Despite the risks posed by frost and drought in Türkiye in 2025, steps taken in the agricultural sector, support applied against the risks faced in agriculture and water management, and positive results from new projects were reflected in exports.

While the economic administration continued to support entrepreneurs with its programs, producers were supported in diversifying farming activities to technical matters, from processing and marketing facilities to agricultural enterprises, last year.

The steadfast continuation of support policies centered on producers and the ongoing support to the sector despite fluctuations in global markets led to record-breaking exports.

According to data compiled by the Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), exports of the Turkish agricultural sector exceeded $36.4 billion in 2025, marking an increase of 0.6% compared to the previous year, and achieving the highest figure of all time in this area.

The sector's share in total exports was calculated at 15.3%.

Out of the 10 sectors operating within agriculture, three set export records in 2025. The fresh fruit and vegetable sector achieved an export of $3.7 billion, ornamental plants and products reached $159.9 million, while furniture, paper, and forest products attained approximately $8 billion, marking their highest annual exports of all time.

The export increases in these sectors were 8.9%, 13.7%, and 1.2%, respectively.