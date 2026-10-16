The first ⁠reactor at Türkiye's ​Akkuyu nuclear ​power plant is expected ⁠to achieve its first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction before the end of this year, Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state ​nuclear corporation Rosatom, said Friday.

Rosatom is building Türkiye's first nuclear power station ⁠in the Mediterranean province of ​Mersin worth $20 billion. Its four reactors will have a combined installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts (MW). Once all units are operational, it is expected to supply about 10% of Türkiye's electricity demand.

Ankara plans to construct two additional plants, one in Sinop on the Black Sea coast and one in the Thrace region.

Türkiye has said it's still in talks with Canada, China, Russia and South Korea ⁠on the projects.

LNG cooperation with Novatek

Separately on Friday, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan ​Bayraktar said he ⁠discussed cooperation possibilities ⁠in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) ​field with ​the chair of ⁠Russia's largest LNG producer, Novatek, during a meeting in Moscow.

Bayraktar said on the social media platform X that Ankara would continue taking steps to increase ⁠Türkiye's ⁠energy diversity and consolidate its supply security.

Türkiye is one of Europe's largest gas markets, having consumed 59 billion cubic meters last ⁠year. The country relies on imports for a majority of ​its gas needs and ​has, in the ⁠last two ‌years, inked long-term supply ⁠deals with ‌major LNG producers, ​but has ⁠no such agreement ⁠with Novatek.