Türkiye's largest hospital operator, Acıbadem, has reached an agreement to buy an 80% stake in Bayındır Healthcare Group from lender Işbank for $55 million, its chairperson, Mehmet Ali Aydınlar, announced on Tuesday.

The deal, which involves three Bayındır hospitals, values the company at $80 million, Aydınlar added, without a breakdown of the valuation.

It will increase the number of hospitals operated by Acıbadem in Türkiye to 29.

Işbank will retain a 20% stake, whose chief executive, Hakan Aran, told a news conference that the bank would remain on the board of Bayındır and continue to be active in the hospital field.

Acıbadem, which also operates in health care services, is majority-owned by Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Berhad.