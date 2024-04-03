Türkiye's annual inflation climbed to 68.5% in March and 3.16% month-over-month, which aligns with expectations, according to official data from the country's statistical authority released Wednesday.

The cost of education, hotels and restaurants, and the health sector showed the biggest increases last month, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), followed by transport and food.

The median estimate of 11 economists in a Reuters poll for annual inflation last week was 69.1%, with forecasts ranging from 68.2% to 70.54%.

Monthly forecasts for price hikes were envisaged between 3% and 4.42% range.

Economists' average expectations for monthly inflation in an Anadolu Agency (AA) poll were 3.67%, with estimates ranging between 3.40% and 4.42%.

On the other hand, the median estimate of 20 economists who participated in the AA poll for the annual inflation rate was 69.32%.

In January, inflation climbed 6.7% month-over-month, partly due to a minimum wage jump and an array of new-year price updates. February monthly inflation was 4.53%, driven by food prices and the lingering impact of the minimum wage hike on the services sector.

Accordingly, the monthly inflation rate, which was 3.16% in March, showed signs of easing from 4.53% in February.

The Turkish central bank, which had already hiked rates by 3,650 basis points since June before pausing its tightening, decided to hike the benchmark rate by another 500 basis points last month, citing the deterioration in the inflation outlook.

Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Fatih Karahan was quoted on Tuesday as saying that the monetary authority's resolute stance would lead to the desired path of disinflation.

"We anticipate that our steps toward disinflation will be reflected in financial conditions, demand and pricing behaviors," a statement by the Banking Association of Türkiye (TBB) cited Karahan as saying.

The TurkStat data showed that the highest annual price increase was in the education sector, at 104.07%, followed by restaurants and hotels, at 94.97% and health, at 80.25%.

The lowest inflation rates were posted by apparel and shoes at 50.1%, housing at 51.17% and communication at 59.54%.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek evaluated the inflation data in a post on his social media account, highlighting the fall in the monthly inflation rate.

"Monthly inflation decreased in March in line with our forecast. While additional tightening in monetary policy will contribute significantly to balancing demand, further increase in external financing opportunities will strengthen macro-financial stability," Şimşek said on X, formerly Twitter.

"All these developments, together with the fiscal policy that will tighten with spending control except for earthquakes, will anchor inflation expectations and support the disinflation process," he added.

"We will do whatever is necessary until we achieve our top priority of price stability."