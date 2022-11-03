Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 85.51% in October, up from 83.45% in September, official figures showed on Thursday.
According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, the highest price increase was seen in the transportation field with 117.15%, followed by food and nonalcoholic beverage (99.05%) and home furniture (93.63%).
An Anadolu Agency (AA) survey predicted on Monday that the annual consumer price index would rise to 85.51% in October.
The monthly inflation was at 3.54% in October.
