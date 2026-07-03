Türkiye's defense and aerospace exports exceeded $11 billion (TL 514.86 billion) on a rolling 12-month basis for the first time ever, a top official said on Friday.

Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), said defense and aerospace shipments rose 29.6% year-over-year in June to $802.8 million.

Exports in the January-June period increased 29.5% from a year earlier to $4.67 billion, he wrote on the social media platform X.

Görgün attributed the sector's performance to the growing international recognition of Turkish defense products and the continued expansion of the country's industrial ecosystem.

"Our systems have proven their success in the field, and with an ecosystem that continues to deepen, we are establishing lasting partnerships on a global scale," he said.

Türkiye's defense exports rose about 48% year-over-year in 2025 to a record of more than $10 billion.

The goal has been to lift this full-year figure to $11 billion in the near term, placing Türkiye among the world's top 10 defense exporters.

In recent years, NATO member Türkiye has significantly ramped up its defense industry production.

It has injected billions of dollars to transform from a nation heavily reliant on equipment from abroad to one that is a major exporter and where homegrown systems now meet almost all of its defense industry needs.

For much of the past two decades, Ankara has expressed frustration over its Western allies' failure to provide adequate defense systems against missile threats despite Türkiye being a major NATO member.

The country currently exports more than 230 defense systems to 185 countries.