Turkey's corpse washers rely on faith to overcome COVID-19 fears

Eda Elal has prepared corpses for burial in accordance with Islamic rituals nearly half her life, but says her job as a "gassal" in Turkey has never been harder than when bodies and illness overwhelmed her during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elal, 36, said a sense of spiritual duty helped her continue carrying out the common end-of-life ritual despite exhaustion and fear, especially when she herself fell ill with COVID-19 last year.
The relative of a dead man stands at the entrance of a washing cabin, called a "gassilhane," where men wash male bodies and women wash female bodies free of charge in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021.
According to the ritual, gassals pray while washing the body, before placing it in a white shroud ahead of burial. Corpses arrive from hospitals or homes to a washing cabin, called a "gassilhane," where men wash male bodies and women wash female bodies. "I have been a gassal for 16 years. I have never seen so many dead together. I have never washed so many corpses in one day. We were exhausted," Elal said.
The gassals are paid by the municipal government but Elal and Tunç said the demanding work is more a responsibility than a source of income. "We try to look at this not from a perspective of money and a job, but rather from a religious duty," Elal said.,
A soap and some sponges are seen in a washing cabin, called a "gassilhane," where men wash male bodies and women wash female bodies free of charge in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 16, 2021.
"I never had regrets about doing this work because preparing the corpse is the last service to a person. My faith and spirit are satisfied," Elal said, adding that being with someone in "their final moment" made up for the difficulties.
Eda enjoys the late afternoon with her family at her home in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 10, 2022.
