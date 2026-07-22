Türkiye's Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya has welcomed more than 6.5 million foreign visitors since the start of the year, as hotels approach full occupancy during the peak summer season.

The city, one of the world’s most visited holiday destinations, has attracted tourists from across the globe, with Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom remaining its largest source markets. The Ukrainian market has also shown growth compared with last year.

Hakan Saatçioğlu, head of the Professional Hotel Managers Association (POYD), said the sector had a slower-than-expected early booking period due to geopolitical tensions, including U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, but activity increased significantly from July.

Saatçioğlu said Antalya hosted 6.27 million foreign tourists in the first six months of last year, compared with 5.7 million in the same period this year.

However, arrivals exceeded 6.5 million by July 20, he said, adding that the figure could approach 8 million by the end of the month.

"We are slightly below last year's level. Russia remains our largest market, as always. Germany is our second-largest market and the U.K. is third, followed by Poland, the Netherlands and Ukraine," Saatçioğlu said.

Hotels near full capacity

Saatçioğlu said hotel occupancy rates have reached high levels, ranging between 90% and close to 100%.

"Occupancy rates have reached around 90% to 100%. Things are going well at the moment," he said.

He added that domestic tourism has also gained momentum with the start of school holidays.

Future reservations from both foreign and domestic visitors remain strong, Saatçioğlu said, noting that July and August bookings are at similar levels to last year.

"Reservations are progressing very well. When we compare July and August bookings this year with last year, they are at the same levels," he said.

Tourism season expected to extend

Saatçioğlu said reservations continue through the end of November and that many hotels could delay their seasonal closures again this year.

He noted that hotels extended operations into the winter period last year due to strong demand and said a similar trend is expected this year.

"The season is likely to extend. (U.N.-backed climate conference) COP31, which will be held in Antalya until Nov. 20, will bring strong reservations, especially for areas such as Kaleiçi, the city center, Lara and Belek," he said.

Saatçioğlu added that leisure tourism bookings from abroad would likely shift toward areas such as Manavgat and Kemer, further supporting an extended tourism season.