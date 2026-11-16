Türkiye's automotive production fell 6% in the first 10 months, led by a drop in passenger car manufacturing, the industry's trade body said Monday.

Exports fell in unit terms but rose 3% in value to $35.2 billion, and the sector remained the country's top exporter, the Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD) said.

Total vehicle production fell to nearly 1.09 million units from January through October. Passenger car output dropped 17% to 592,163. Including tractors, total production was about 1.1 million.

Commercial vehicles bucked the trend. Their production rose 12%, with light commercial vehicles up 13% and heavy commercial vehicles up 5%.

Capacity utilization across the industry was 61%, the OSD said. It was 63% for light vehicles, 60% for trucks, 67% for buses and midibuses and 28% for tractors.

Exports fell 9% in units to 779,557 vehicles. Passenger car exports dropped 25% to 364,639, while commercial vehicle exports rose 11%.

Despite the drop in volume, export revenue rose. Data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM) showed automotive exports up 3% to $35.2 billion. The sector accounts for 17% of the country's total exports.

Passenger car exports fell 6% in value to $8.9 billion. Exports by vehicle makers rose 3.1% and exports by suppliers rose 2.8%.

The market shrank 15% from a year earlier to 916,149 units, the data showed. The passenger car market contracted 17% to 692,916.

The overall commercial vehicle market fell 9%. Sales of light commercial vehicles dropped 9% and heavy commercial vehicles 7%.

Domestically produced vehicles accounted for 35% of passenger car sales and 24% of the light commercial vehicle market.