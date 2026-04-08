Türkiye’s five-year credit default swap (CDS) risk premiums dropped on Wednesday, while its main stock index gained close to 5% by midday in response to the temporary cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran.

The bullish trend followed the global markets, which largely enjoyed a dose of relief after the cease-fire was announced overnight.

The two-week cease-fire drove down Türkiye’s borrowing costs, while its BIST 100 index soared 4.8% to 13,541 points by 1:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT).

U.S. President Donald Trump said the talks mediated by Pakistan, just hours before the deadline he set for Iran, resulted positively.

Trump accepted Pakistan’s proposal, which includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying that the bombing and attacks against Iran will be suspended for two weeks.

Trump had previously claimed the U.S. had completed its military objectives in Iran and was close to reaching a long-term peace deal. He recently said Washington received a 10-point proposal from Iran as a basis for negotiations.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield fell 8 basis points to 4.24%, the two-year yield dropped 9 basis points to 3.73%, and the five-year yield fell 9 basis points to 3.86%, following these developments.

In line with falling bond yields worldwide, Türkiye’s CDS dropped 17 basis points to 268 basis points. The figure stood at 235 basis points before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February, and previously rose to 327 basis points in March.

Capital flows in emerging markets are expected to strengthen with the U.S. 10-Year Treasury bond yield declining, as it is one of the most critical indicators within the global financial system.

Global shares, from Asia to Europe, surged in Wednesday trading, as oil prices plunged below $100 a barrel on cautious optimism that the cease-fire could translate into lasting peace, although some analysts remain skeptical.