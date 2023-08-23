Economic morale in Türkiye in August weakened when compared to the prior month, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index declined by 15.1% on a monthly basis in August, reaching 68, according to the data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), citing a joint survey with the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).

The index of household financial condition decreased from 64.5% to 56.2% month-over-month in August, a decrease of 12.9%.

The financial situation expectation index of the household in the next 12-month period, which was 79.2% in July plunged by 7.7% this month to 63.7%, as per data.

Meanwhile, the index of assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months dropped to 89 in August from 94.4 measured in July.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism for the overall economic situation, according to the data from TurkStat.