Türkiye's current account balance beat estimates as it registered its highest monthly surplus on record in August, official data showed on Monday.

The balance posted a $5.46 billion surplus last month, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.

That followed a $1.77 billion surplus in July and marked the largest monthly surplus since records began in 1984.

Surveys had estimated a surplus of around $4.3 billion.

Excluding gold and energy, the balance posted a net surplus of $10 billion in August, while goods recorded a deficit of $2.8 billion, the central bank said.

In August, net inflows from services totaled $9.5 billion, with transportation and travel services generating net revenues of $2.77 billion and $7.66 billion, respectively.

From January through August, the balance posted a $15.85 billion deficit, while the goods deficit was $44.53 billion.

During the same period, services had a net surplus of $41.23 billion, while primary and secondary income had net deficits of $122 billion and $0.49 billion, respectively.