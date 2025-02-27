Türkiye's top trade body and the Guatemalan commerce chamber signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strengthening trade relations during a business delegation meeting in Guatemala this week, according to a statement by Guatemala's Embassy in Ankara on Wednesday.

The memorandum was signed between the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK) and the Chamber of Commerce of Guatemala (CCG), as part of the Turkish delegation's visit to the country.

Guatemala Deputy Foreign Minister Julio Orozco received the DEIK delegation that visited Guatemala to evaluate cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, tourism and strategic sectors, the embassy said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Ambassador to Guatemala Beliz Celasin Rende, Director General for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yaprak Balkan, Guatemala Ankara Ambassador Eduardo Enrique Hernandez Recinos, DEIK Türkiye-Latin America and Caribbean Business Councils Vice President Galip Ilter and Guatemala Coordinating Committee of Agricultural, Commercial, Industrial and Financial Associations (CACIF) Coordinator Marco Solares.

The DEIK delegation, together with Ambassador Balkan, met with high-level officials from CACIF, the presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy, and held B2B meetings, Türkiye's Embassy to Guatemala also said on X on Wednesday.

The embassy said that Turkish businesspeople, headed by Ilter, visited Guatemala between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24.

The Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which along Turkish Embassy in Guatemala and CACIF coordinated the commercial visit, said in a press statement it was the first such travel to the Latin American region by the Latin American delegation of the DEIK since 2017.

Furthermore, it said that this event coincided with the political consultation mechanism between the two countries.

"During the event, participants had the opportunity to learn more about Guatemala's potential as a strategic destination for Turkish investments in the country, exploring areas of great interest to both nations," it said.

"Afterward, more than 30 B2B meetings were held in which businesspeople from Türkiye and representatives from the public and private sectors of Guatemala discussed business opportunities and possible commercial alliances in international trade, telecommunications, mining, agroindustry and education, among other sectors," it added.

Moreover, it said that with the meeting, it is hoped to continue promoting economic relations between Türkiye and Guatemala, promoting greater collaboration, and attracting investments that will benefit both countries in the long term.

Political dialogue

On Feb. 21, the third meeting of the Political Consultations Mechanism between Guatemala and Türkiye was held in Guatemala City.

"The purpose of the meeting was to promote bilateral political dialogue and coordination and to ensure the continuity of increasingly fruitful and effective cooperation at the bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels between both countries."

The meeting was chaired by Ambassador Lynsay Hernandez de Munoz, the director general of bilateral international relations, and her counterpart, Ambassador Balkan.

Before starting the mechanism, both delegations highlighted the importance of the political-diplomatic and friendly relationship between Guatemala and Türkiye, which, for over 150 years, has maintained a fluid dialogue that strengthens ties of friendship, boosts the flow of trade and investments, as well as tourism and cultural exchange. They also emphasized the promotion of joint projects in priority areas.

They also agreed on the importance of the positive bilateral relations between the two nations and reiterated their commitment to continue joint efforts to expand cooperation in areas such as culture, tourism, trade and investments, and climate change, among others.

Balkan also reiterated her country’s invitation to participate in the fourth edition of the high-level dialogue platform, Antalya Forum, which will take place in April 2025.