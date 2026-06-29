Economic confidence in Türkiye increased 1.8% month-over-month in June, driven by gains across all major sectors, according to official data released on Monday.

The economic confidence index rose to 98.9 from 97.2 in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

That marks the highest level since this February.

The improvement reflected stronger sentiment among consumers as well as businesses in manufacturing, services, retail trade and construction.

Consumer confidence also rose 2.5% from the previous month to 87.9, the TurkStat data showed.

The real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index increased 1% to 102.0, while the services confidence index climbed 1.4% to 110.5.

Meanwhile, retail trade confidence edged up 0.3% to 112.8, and the construction confidence index increased 1.1% to 83.0.

The economic confidence index is considered an indicator of the overall outlook for the economy. A reading above 100 signals optimism about the general economic situation, while a level below 100 indicates a more cautious outlook.