Türkiye’s economic confidence index edged up 0.1% in June to 96.71, according to data released Thursday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The index stood at 96.65 in May.

The consumer confidence index rose 0.3% month-over-month to 85.1, while the real sector confidence index, which reflects sentiment in manufacturing, slipped 0.2% to 98.4.

Confidence in the services sector climbed 0.4% to 110.9, but sentiment in the retail trade and construction sectors declined. The retail trade confidence index dropped 2.5% to 108.5, and the construction confidence index fell 1.7% to 86.9.

The economic confidence index is a composite indicator that reflects the general economic outlook based on consumer and producer evaluations.