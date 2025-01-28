Serhad Varlı, Türkiye's Mosul consul general, described Turkish investments in Iraq's second-largest city as transformative, with the potential to create jobs and position it as a regional trade center.

Varlı emphasized the significance of the Development Road Project, which aims to connect Iraq to Asia and Europe through Türkiye via rail and road networks.

He also highlighted Turkish-led projects in Mosul and the local expectations for Türkiye’s contributions to the city’s revitalization.

"One of Türkiye’s key goals is to support Mosul’s development and improve living standards,” Varlı told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The Development Road Project, announced in May 2023, has brought renewed hope to the city on the west bank of the Tigris River.

"The Development Road Project is an important road map for us. Complementing this, we are striving to increase Turkish investments in every sector in Mosul,” Varlı said.

Firms from Türkiye have already played a critical role in the reconstruction of Mosul since what was seen as the last bastion of Daesh was liberated from the terrorist organization in 2017.

Officials and residents say there is still a long way to go, with pockmarked buildings with collapsed floors and exposed rebar still seen around Mosul.

Driving change

Varlı praised Turkish companies for their active role in the city, calling their investments "game-changers.”

The city's international airport, which fell into disuse after the occupation by Daesh in 2014, is currently undergoing repairs by Turkish companies. It is anticipated to be reopened for flights around June this year, according to officials.

"With the completion of the airport, we anticipate an increase in commercial, cultural, and economic interaction between Mosul and Türkiye,” Varlı said.

He also highlighted a 600-bed hospital project led by a Turkish firm. Once completed, it will be one of Iraq’s largest hospitals.

Efforts to establish organized industrial zones in Mosul and Tal Afar are also progressing, Varlı said.

These initiatives have seen significant advancements since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Iraq in April.

"These industrial zones will enable Turkish businesspeople to make more investments in Mosul,” Varlı said.

"Through these projects, vital business and investment ecosystems will be created. Mosul and Tal Afar will become key hubs for the Development Road Project and for regional and global trade,” he added.

The initiative is expected to cost some $17 billion and is designed to facilitate the transport of goods from the Gulf to Europe via the Grand Faw Port in Basra in southern Iraq. The port would be linked to Türkiye and subsequently to Europe through an extensive network of railways and highways.

Strengthening ties

Varlı underscored the historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and Mosul, which date back to the Ottoman era.

Türkiye has consistently supported Mosul, even during its most challenging periods.

"The people of Mosul have never forgotten this and never will, as they still acknowledge it today. This has played a significant role in the strength of our relations,” he said.

"As a state, through all our institutions, private sector, citizens and academic circles, we aim to further develop our relations with Mosul and help it witness even brighter days.”

Varli also highlighted the contributions of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which has carried out significant projects in Mosul and Tal Afar.

He underlined the interest in establishing a Turkish school in Mosul, with plans by the Maarif Foundation to open one soon. Additionally, the Yunus Emre Institute is preparing to open a center in Mosul to provide Turkish language education and other cultural activities.