The export climate for Turkish manufacturers continued to improve in September, rising further from an already positive reading a month earlier, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Manufacturing Sector Export Markets Climate Index, which tracks the performance of Türkiye's top export markets, rose to 53.2 in September, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) said in a bulletin.

This marked the improvement from 52.7 recorded in August and was the highest reading in 52 months, or more than four years.

Any reading above the index’s threshold of 50 indicates an improvement in the export climate, while readings below 50 indicate deterioration.

The reading indicated that the improvement in demand conditions across export markets accelerated for the fifth consecutive month. The index has remained above the 50 threshold every month since January 2024.

In September, production increased in nine of Türkiye's 10 largest export markets, except for Poland, ISO said.

In the U.S., economic activity "increased strongly," with growth accelerating to its fastest pace in more than five years, according to the chamber.

Meanwhile, signs of improvement continued across European economies as well.

Production continued to increase in Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Romania and the Netherlands. In France, economic activity increased for the first time in more than two years, albeit only modestly. Exports to these European economies account for 34% of Türkiye's total manufacturing exports.

Strongest increase recorded in UAE

Among all the economies covered by the survey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded the strongest increase in production. Growth in the UAE reached its fastest pace since February, just before the start of the war in the Middle East.

In addition to the UAE, economic activity in several other Middle Eastern countries also ended the third quarter on a positive note.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Lebanon recorded growth. In contrast, production continued to decline in Qatar, while Egypt experienced a significant contraction. The decline in Egypt was the sharpest among all the economies monitored in the survey in September.

Commenting on the results, Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "The acceleration in global economic activity seen throughout the third quarter continued in September."

"The strong increase in economic activity in the U.S., with growth reaching its fastest pace in more than five years, was a major factor behind this acceleration. The improvement in operating conditions was not limited to the U.S. The number of European economies recording expansion increased, while the UAE led the way in terms of growth. Manufacturers hope that the recent improvement in export demand will continue throughout the remainder of 2026," he added.