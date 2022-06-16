Celebrating the impact of Title IX on women's sports

Louisiana Tech women's basketball coach Sonja Hogg is carried off the floor of McArthur Court in Eugene, Oregon, following the Lady Techsters 79-59 win over Tennessee in the AIAW National Basketball Championship, U.S., March 29, 1981.
Jacksonville State sophomore Ashley Martin (89) of Sharpsburg, Georgia kicks her first extra point of the season against Cumberland in Jacksonville, Alabama, U.S., Aug. 30, 2001. Martin kicked the extra point on her team's second touchdown. Martin is the first female to play in an NCAA Division I game.
The United States team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women's World Cup title.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.