The export climate for Turkish manufacturers remained solid in February, official data showed on Monday, maintaining more than a year-long run despite challenges in some of Türkiye's key trade markets.

The Manufacturing Export Climate Index stood at 51.1 last month, down from 51.2 in January, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) said.

Despite the slight decline, the index still indicates ongoing improvements in export demand conditions as values above 50 signify a positive export climate, while values below 50 denote a downturn.

The index is a key indicator that measures the economic conditions in Türkiye's main export markets.

February figure highlights 14 consecutive months of improvement in export conditions for Turkish manufacturers, ISO said.

"The demand climate for Turkish manufacturing exporters remained broadly positive in February, marking 14 months of consecutive improvement,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The Middle East continues to be an important source of growth, whereas demand in several European markets, particularly France, remains weak," Harker noted.

"Businesses are optimistic about achieving more balanced growth in the coming months."