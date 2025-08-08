The export climate for Turkish manufacturers remained strong in July as demand conditions continued to improve in their top markets despite uncertainty in global trade, a survey showed on Friday.

The Manufacturing Export Climate Index, which tracks the performance of Türkiye's key export markets, rose to 51.3 from 51.0 in June, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) said.

Readings above the neutral 50 threshold indicate an improvement in the export climate, while values below suggest deterioration. The latest figure marks the 19th consecutive month of improvement.

Economic activity in the United States, Türkiye's second-largest export market for manufactured goods, accelerated in July, expanding at its fastest pace so far in 2025, the survey said.

The Middle East also contributed, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) seeing strong non-oil activity despite a slight slowdown from June. Similar trends were recorded in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Several major European export markets also registered growth in output. Spain recorded strong expansion, while Germany, the U.K., Italy and the Netherlands saw moderate increases.

In contrast, output contracted in France and Romania, which together account for about 7% of Türkiye's manufacturing exports.

Russia's output fell for a second month in July, with the pace of decline accelerating to its sharpest since October 2022, according to the survey.

Among all monitored economies, India posted the fastest growth, accelerating to a 15-month high. The steepest contraction occurred in Taiwan, followed by notable declines in Poland and Kenya.

Commenting on the findings, Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

"In July, demand conditions showed improvement in most of the top 10 export markets of Turkish manufacturers. The notable expansion in the United States, where growth was recorded at its fastest pace since the beginning of 2025, was particularly encouraging for firms," said said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"In a global trade environment marked by heightened uncertainties, the overall improvement in economic activity in countries that constitute the main sources of external demand for Turkish exporters is a positive signal."