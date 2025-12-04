Türkiye's exports amounted to $22.7 billion (TL 963.60 billion) in November, rising 2.2% on an annual basis despite a negative calendar effect, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Thursday.

At a news conference in Ankara to announce preliminary foreign trade data for the last month, Bolat also said that the country set a new record with annualized exports reaching $270.6 billion.

Starting his speech, the minister recalled the 3.7% growth registered in the third quarter of this year and pointed out that the Turkish economy expanded for 21 quarters in a row.

Bolat also noted that exports surged by 2.9% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, while imports decreased by 4.4%, and added that this was encouraging for the fourth quarter.

While tackling inflation, the Turkish government also targets boosting exports and employment.

"Despite the negative calendar impact in November, our exports increased by 2.2% to $22.7 billion, achieving a net increase of approximately $483 million," he said.

"As of November, our annualized goods exports for the last 12 months reached a record high of $270.6 billion. Thus, we achieved net monthly increases in goods exports in nine out of 11 months of this year. We broke monthly export records in four out of 11 months of 2025, recording a net increase of $8.8 billion in goods exports," he explained.

During the first 11 months of the year, the country's exports amounted to $247.2 billion, rising 3.7% year-on-year, he also informed.

The country's imports in November, meanwhile, also increased by 2.6% to $30.5 billion, resulting in a foreign trade deficit of $7.8 billion last month, according to Bolat.

Also detailing the services sector, he said that services exports reached $122.5 billion in annualized terms as of November.

"Thus, we have increased the total goods and services export figure, which our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) mentioned to us at the beginning of the year meeting with TIM (Turkish Exporters' Assembly) at the beginning of this year, to $393.1 billion on an annualized basis as of November. This is a full $14 billion more than last year's total of $379 billion," he said.

Also commenting on the data, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek underscored the increase in exports of high- and medium-high-technology products.

"In November, exports reached an annual figure of $270.6 billion, while imports, also affected by the rise in global gold prices, amounted to $361.9 billion," he wrote on X.

"The technology composition of our exports has improved. In the January-November period, exports of high- and medium-high-technology products increased by 9.6% annually, and the share of these groups in manufacturing industry exports rose to 43%," he added.

"With the aim of increasing our high-technology production and competitiveness, we continue to implement our active industrial policies and further strengthen our support targeted at productive sectors."

The data also showed that the automotive sector has maintained its leadership and achieved $3.75 billion in exports last month.

Chemicals and products followed with $2.36 billion and electrical and electronics with $1.48 billion, respectively.