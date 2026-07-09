Türkiye’s exports to African countries surged 12% on an annual basis to $11 billion (TL 515.63 billion) in January through June, reflecting Ankara’s strengthening economic cooperation and trade diplomacy with the continent, according to the data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM).

Trade diplomacy has become one of Ankara’s key foreign trade policy tools in strengthening economic ties with Africa since the Turkish Trade Ministry launched an action plan in 2003 to boost commercial and economic relations with African nations.

The plan aims to promote mutual investment, expand the presence of Turkish firms in projects across various sectors and strengthen cooperation between Turkish and African business communities.

In the first half of the year, Morocco was the top African destination for Turkish exports with $2.2 billion, followed by Egypt with around $2 billion, Libya with $1.3 billion, Algeria with $950.9 million and Tunisia with $619.4 million.

Türkiye’s investments in Morocco are mostly focused on sectors including the automotive industry, cleaning products, textiles, mining, logistics, and iron and steel.

The free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries plays a key role in resolving trade issues and identifying new areas of cooperation.

Some 250 Turkish firms operate in Morocco, which will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal. The event is expected to offer Turkish firms new opportunities for cooperation in transportation infrastructure, construction, contracting and other areas.

Ankara has set a target of $15 billion in trade volume with Egypt, its largest trading partner in Africa and its second-largest destination for investments on the continent.

Many Turkish companies operating in textiles, chemicals, manufacturing, tourism and other sectors are active in Egypt.

Turkish contractors are expected to play a greater role in Egypt’s 14 planned new smart city projects.

Türkiye and Egypt are focusing on boosting cooperation in areas including energy, mining, shipbuilding and the development of Ro-Ro transportation.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s exports to Libya are mainly made up of furniture, food, machinery, mechanical devices and tools, and construction materials made from iron and steel.

The two countries cooperate in infrastructure, energy and foreign trade.

Türkiye-Algeria trade relations have also steadily deepened in recent years, with economic cooperation focused on energy, industry, textiles, iron and steel, and construction, while the two countries aim to reach $10 billion in trade volume.