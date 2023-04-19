Türkiye’s efforts to boost bilateral trade with Middle Eastern countries have resulted in a significant leap forward in exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of this year.

In March, Türkiye signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE, while also strengthening trade relations with Saudi Arabia through various visits and contacts.

Based on data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Türkiye’s exports to the UAE increased by $262.7 million in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, reaching $1 billion. Similarly, exports to Saudi Arabia increased by $541.9 million, reaching $611.8 million.

Saudi Arabia now ranks second in terms of countries in which Türkiye increased its foreign sales the most, while the UAE ranks fourth. The UAE is currently the 13th country to which Türkiye exports the most, and Saudi Arabia is the 21st.

The UAE accounted for 1.7% of the country’s total exports, while Saudi Arabia accounted for 1%.

During the said period, the UAE showed the highest demand for the jewelry sector, while Saudi Arabia showed the highest demand for the carpet sector.

The jewelry industry exported $371.6 million to the UAE during this period, followed by the chemicals and products industry with $71.1 million, the ready-made clothing and apparel industry with $50.1 million, the electricity and electronics industry with $49.7 million, and the aquaculture and animal products industry with $49.5 million.

Meanwhile, the carpet industry sold $85.5 million to Saudi Arabia in the first quarter, while cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and related products accounted for $65.1 million in exports to Saudi Arabia.

The ready-made clothing and apparel industry exported $58.7 million, while the chemicals and products industry exported $57.3 million, and the electricity and electronics industry exported $44.7 million.

In the first quarter, companies based in Istanbul had the highest exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. During this period, Istanbul-based companies achieved foreign sales worth $634.5 million to the UAE and $260.2 million to Saudi Arabia.

Central Çorum province exported $103.7 million to the UAE, followed by western Izmir with $42.0 million, northwestern Bursa with $34.2 million, and southeastern Gaziantep with $33.1 million.

Similarly, foreign sales to Saudi Arabia were worth $93.7 million from Gaziantep, $41.1 million from the capital Ankara, $31.6 million from southern Hatay, and $22.4 million from Bursa.