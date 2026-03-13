Türkiye’s exports to Spain rose 4.1% year-on-year in the first two months of 2026, reaching $1.6 billion and marking the highest January-February performance on record.

Growing trade between the two countries comes at a time when uncertainty is rising in global commerce, partly driven by protectionist steps taken by the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s country-specific tariff rates were ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court, prompting Washington to pursue alternative measures.

Trump later signed a decision under the Trade Act of 1974 introducing a 10% global tariff on imports from all countries. The U.S. president subsequently announced plans to increase the rate to 15%.

Amid these developments, Türkiye’s trade ties with nearby countries have drawn attention, with improving relations between Ankara and Madrid also reflected in stronger bilateral commerce.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Türkiye’s exports to Spain increased to $1.604 billion in January-February, up from $1.540 billion in the same period last year.

Spain ranked as Türkiye’s fifth-largest export market during the period, accounting for about 4% of the country’s total exports.

By sector, the automotive industry led exports to Spain with $566.7 million.

It was followed by ready-to-wear and apparel at $257.3 million, chemicals and chemical products at $208.9 million, electrical and electronics at $96.1 million, and iron and non-ferrous metals at $93.5 million.

The largest increases in export value were recorded in iron and non-ferrous metals with $29.4 million, followed by automotive with $25.4 million, ready-to-wear and apparel with $14.1 million, electrical and electronics with $8.8 million, and chemicals and chemical products with $6 million.