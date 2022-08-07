Daily Sabah logo

Israel strikes Gaza as tensions rise again

by Agencies Aug 07, 2022 6:35 pm +03 +03:00

Israeli strikes rained down on Gaza in the latest escalation of tension following the killing of a senior member of the Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad before the weekend.

Palestinians gather at the scene where a senior commander of the Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad, Khaled Mansour, was killed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Aug. 7, 2022.

REUTERS

At least 31 Palestinians have died in the attack, including six children.

A Palestinian child stands behind a shattered window inside a building damaged following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Aug. 7, 2022.

AFP

The fighting is the worst Gaza has seen since tensions erupted last year. At least 265 people have been wounded in this year's flare-up.

A Palestinian boy looks out of a car damaged amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip, Aug. 7, 2022.

REUTERS

Israeli rockets targetted a crowded refugee camp in the Gaza strip on Friday night, killing a senior commander of the Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad, Khaled Mansour.

Flame and smoke rise during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Aug. 6, 2022.

REUTERS

Gaza authorities said five civilians were killed in the attack in the Rafah refugee camp, along with Mansour and two of his associates.

The grandfather of Palestinian girl Alaa Qadoum carries her body in Gaza City, Aug. 5, 2022.

REUTERS

Residents and emergency workers sifted through the rubble in the aftermath, looking for survivors in rescue operations that continued until dawn.

Members of the Palestinian Civil Defense remove the body of a man who was killed in an explosion near his family house in Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

AP

Authorities in the enclave say several buildings have been reduced to rubble.

Members of Palestinian Civil Defense evacuate a wounded man following an explosion in Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

AP

The sides have agreed to observe an Egyptian-proposed truce from Sunday evening, sources said following the most serious escalation in more than a year.

The body of Palestinian Muhammad Hassouna, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, is prepared for his funeral at a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

AP

Palestinians search through the rubble of a building in which Khaled Mansour was killed following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

AP

Relatives of Muhammad Hassouna, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, mourn before his funeral outside a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

AP

The body of Palestinian Muhammad Hassouna is prepared for his funeral at a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

AP

Palestinians search through the rubble of a building in Rafah, southern Gaza strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

AP

Mourners pray over the bodies of six Palestinians at the hospital morgue in Jebaliya, northern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

AP

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

AP

Medics treat a wounded girl at the al Najar hospital following an Israeli airstrike on their family building in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

AP

Palestinians search through the rubble of a building in Rafah, southern Gaza strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

AP

An Israeli Air Force Apache helicopter fires flares in the sky above the Israel-Gaza border, Aug. 7, 2022.

REUTERS

Palestinians react near a destroyed house amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip, Aug. 7, 2022.

REUTERS

A Palestinian man rests amid the rubble at the scene where a senior commander of the Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad Khaled Mansour was killed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Aug. 7, 2022.

REUTERS

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian boy Mohammed Hassouna, who was killed amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Aug. 7, 2022.

REUTERS

Palestinians walk near a car damaged amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip, Aug. 7, 2022.

REUTERS

A man holds the remains of munition at the scene where the senior commander of the Islamic Jihad Palestinian movement was killed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Aug. 7, 2022.

REUTERS

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in the Shijaiyah neighborhood, Gaza City, Palestine, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

AP

