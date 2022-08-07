Israel strikes Gaza as tensions rise again

Israeli strikes rained down on Gaza in the latest escalation of tension following the killing of a senior member of the Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad before the weekend.
Palestinians gather at the scene where a senior commander of the Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad, Khaled Mansour, was killed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Aug. 7, 2022.
Residents and emergency workers sifted through the rubble in the aftermath, looking for survivors in rescue operations that continued until dawn.
Members of the Palestinian Civil Defense remove the body of a man who was killed in an explosion near his family house in Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
The sides have agreed to observe an Egyptian-proposed truce from Sunday evening, sources said following the most serious escalation in more than a year.
The body of Palestinian Muhammad Hassouna, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, is prepared for his funeral at a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
