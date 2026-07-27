Türkiye's exports to Syria rose 26.4% year-over-year in the first half of 2026, extending strong trade momentum with its southern neighbor as shipments of cement, food products and energy-related goods increased sharply, official data showed.

Exports totaled $1.28 billion in January-June, according to data compiled from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), while export volumes climbed 36.6% from a year earlier to 3.18 million metric tons.

Trade between the two countries gained momentum after the ouster of longtime dictator Bashar Assad in late 2024.

Ankara was the main backer of the opposition forces that overthrew Assad and has since pledged to help Syria's reconstruction and economic revival.

Mill products accounted for the largest share of exports at $103.9 million, followed by cement at $102.3 million and electrical and energy products at $80.1 million. Cement exports more than doubled from a year earlier, rising 116.8%.

The southeastern region of Türkiye remained the largest contributor to exports to Syria, accounting for $461.8 million during the period. Export volumes from the region increased 34.6% year-over-year, while export value rose 11.4%.

Celal Kadooğlu, a board member of TIM and head of its Syria Desk, said exports to Syria had increased by about 70% in 2025 and that the upward trend had continued this year.

He said closer integration of Syria's banking system with the international financial system, improving security conditions, and preparations to fully reopen the Islahiye and Nusaybin border crossings would further support bilateral trade.

"The positive steps taken by the leadership of both countries reinforce our goals for the future," Kadooğlu said.

He also expressed confidence that Syria's revised customs tariffs, introduced in June and covering more than 1,000 products, would be reassessed in line with the two countries' common trade objectives.

Kadooğlu said high tariffs on certain product groups had significantly increased exporters' costs, noting that customs duties of up to $1,000 per metric ton could raise the total cost of a standard 20-ton truck shipment by around $25,000, including additional charges.

Reducing those costs through bilateral dialogue would both strengthen Türkiye's export potential and improve access to essential goods in Syria at more affordable prices, he said.

Kadooğlu added that revising customs tariffs in line with mutual interests and reinstating the bilateral free trade agreement would be important steps toward making trade between the two countries more predictable and sustainable.