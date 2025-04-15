Türkiye attracted nearly $2 billion (TL 76.19 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first two months of 2025, marking a 92% increase from the same period last year, the International Investors Association (YASED) reported on Tuesday.

FDI inflows reached $1.99 billion in January and February, with Kazakhstan accounting for the largest share, according to YASED.

The latest figures bring the amount of FDI Türkiye has attracted since 2002 to $276 billion, the data showed.

In February alone, FDI inflows surged 205% year-over-year, totaling $561 million.

Of this, $417 million came from equity capital, $28 million from debt instruments and $134 million from real estate purchases by foreign nationals. However, investment liquidations during the month offset the total by $18 million.

Equity capital inflows for the January-February period totaled $1.35 billion. The wholesale and retail trade sector received the largest portion at 58%, followed by financial and insurance activities at 10% and the information and communication sector at 6%.

In February, the sectoral distribution shifted. Wholesale and retail trade accounted for 26% of total investments, while information and communication made up 13%, and finance and insurance 12%.

Kazakhstan was the top investor in the January-February period, contributing 45% of total FDI inflows. The United States followed with 11%, the Netherlands with 10%, Switzerland with 8% and Germany with 5%.

By region, Asian countries led with a 49% share of total investments, followed by EU member states (21%), countries from the Americas (12%) and non-EU European nations (11%).

In February, the top five investing countries were the Netherlands, the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan, YASED data showed.