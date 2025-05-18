As Türkiye intensifies its battle against inflation and soaring prices, tangible progress is emerging on supermarket shelves and local markets alike.

Recent weeks have seen a notable decline in food prices, offering welcome relief to households across the country.

Faruk Güzeldere, Chairman of Istanbul PERDER (Retailers Association), told Anadolu Agency that (AA) price reductions seen in bazaars and marketplaces are now reflected at retail stores. “The drop is especially visible in vegetables and eggs,” he said. “With the exception of tomatoes, vegetable prices have fallen noticeably.”

Güzeldere pointed to a broad range of items showing price drops: varieties of peppers (charliston, pointed, and village types), cucumbers, eggplants, zucchinis, and leafy greens like parsley, arugula, and curly lettuce. Seasonal fruits such as melons and eggs, which have seen export declines, are also cheaper.

Prices halved in a week

Comparing the past week to the previous one, Güzeldere estimated an average 50% price decrease in many product categories.

For example, a tray of 30 medium-sized eggs traded at around TL 195 ($5) last month, but now ranges between TL 110 and TL 130. “This trend is consistent across many key products,” he added.

Several factors are driving this downward shift: seasonal changes causing a glut in vegetable supply, slower exports, and a general cooling in demand.

These dynamics align closely with government efforts to combat inflation and excessive pricing, making a clear impact on retail shelves.

Meanwhile, staples like flour and pulses show stable prices, supported by last year’s inventory drawdown.

Industry voices weigh in

Bendevi Palandöken, President of the Turkish Confederation of Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), noted a seasonal shift from greenhouse to open-field production, which is helping push prices down.

While Palandöken welcomed the easing of costs, he emphasized the importance of controlled, sustainable price drops to avoid market shocks.

Yüksel Tavşan, head of the Turkish Wholesalers Federation, explained the simple market rule at play: “When supply is plentiful, prices fall. Scarce products command higher prices. We see this dynamic clearly today in fruits and vegetables.”

Ibrahim Afyon, Chairman of the Egg Producers Central Union (YUM-BİR), highlighted recent market fluctuations.

High winter prices sparked concern among producers, consumers, and authorities alike.

But as temperatures rise, production capacity recovers, and some goods intended for export redirect to domestic markets, egg prices have dipped below normal levels.