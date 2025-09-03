Türkiye's foreign trade deficit shrank by 16.7% from a year ago to $4.17 billion in August, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Wednesday.
Exports fell slightly by 0.9% to $21.8 billion last month, while imports fell by 3.9% to $25.96 billion in the same period, Bolat said.
