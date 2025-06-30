Türkiye's foreign trade deficit stood at nearly $6.65 billion in May, official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Monday.

The country's exports totaled $24.82 billion in the month, up 2.6%, while imports amounted to $31.46 billion, up 2.7%, TurkStat said.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade deficit was $1.89 billion in the month.

In May, the ratios of the manufacturing industries products sector, agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, and the mining and quarrying sector in total exports were 95%, 3%, and 1.4%, respectively.

High-tech's share in the manufacturing sector rose 7% to 4%, and medium-high tech's share increased 10.8% to 38.9% year-over-year in May.

The top destination countries for Turkish exports were Germany, with $2.1 billion, followed by the U.K., with $1.52 billion, and the U.S., with $1.51 billion, the data showed.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $4.31 billion, followed by Russia with $3.26 billion and Germany with $2.69 billion.

In January through May, the country's exports totaled $110.9 billion, up 3.4%, and imports were at $152.16 billion, up 5.8%.

The foreign trade deficit for the five months was $41.25 billion, representing a 12.7% increase compared to January-May 2024.