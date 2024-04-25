Türkiye’s furniture exports have risen fourfold in the past six years, reaching $8 billion (TL 260.1 billion) in 2023, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday citing the sector's representatives.

Hüseyin Taklacı, head of the Turkish woodworking federation, told AA that 147 professional chambers and 100,000 tradespeople contribute to the country’s economy with exports at a furniture show expo held in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri.

Taklacı said they need more research and development (R&D) centers for furniture manufacturers to be more prominent exporters with their own style.

He pointed out that 93% of raw materials in the sector are procured by the country’s national resources.

"Given the necessary support, the furniture manufacturing sector will remain as a foreign currency input to our country,” he said.

"Especially our member companies, micro and medium-sized enterprises need more support to expand."

"When these demands are met, Türkiye’s export figures will go even higher, as Anatolian furniture-makers produce value-added products,” he added.

Taklacı also mentioned that the furniture sector is developing in the cities of Kayseri, Ankara, Bursa and Adana.

"We had an exports figure of $2 billion in 2018, $3 billion in 2019, $5.5 billion in 2020, $6.9 billion in 2021, $7.4 billion in 2022, and close to $8 billion in 2023,” he said.

He noted that production and exports will rise when the General Directorate of Forestry provides wood to factories at better prices, and he estimates higher exports for 2024.

Taklacı highlighted that China is currently the world leader in furniture exports, and Türkiye ranks ninth worldwide as of now.