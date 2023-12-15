Türkiye's central government budget registered a TL 75.62 billion ($2.6 billion) surplus in November, according to the official data released on Friday.

It was the largest surplus since May, the figures by the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.

The figure improved from a deficit of TL 95.5 billion in October but aggravated from a TL 108.3 billion surplus in November 2022.

Budget revenues hit TL 746.8 billion, while expenditures stood at TL 671.2 billion last month.

Non-interest expenditures stood at TL 576.6 billion, while interest payments reached TL 94.6 billion.

Excluding interest payments, the budget balance registered a TL 170.2 billion surplus, while tax revenues totaled TL 668.5 billion.

From January through November, the budget balance posted a gap of TL 532.4 billion.

Budget revenues reached TL 4.7 trillion in the first 11 months of this year, while expenditures amounted to TL 5.2 trillion.

A U.S. dollar traded for 28.6750 Turkish liras on average in November and 22.8574 Turkish liras in 11 months.