Türkiye's industrial output registered its fastest annual growth in nearly one and a half years in June on the back of strong manufacturing growth, official data showed on Monday.

The industrial production index expanded 8.3% on a yearly basis, following a 5% rise in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

This was the fastest growth since February 2024, when output surged 11.2%.

Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the highest increase in the industrial production index occurred in the high-tech product group.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, 10 posted annual rises, while two declined.

The high technology index soared 88.2%, capital goods climbed 20% and manufacturing rose 9.5% compared to June last year.

However, the durable consumer goods index declined by 1.4% annually, and the electricity, gas and steam index decreased by 1.1%.

Kacır said the data showed industrialists continued strong production.

“In June, the industrial production index rose by 8.3% annually. The monthly increase was recorded at 0.7%. The highest growth was seen in the high-tech product group," he wrote on the social media platform X.

"With value-added production, employment-supporting measures and exports, we will continue to accelerate Türkiye’s development.”

Monthly, overall industrial production expanded 0.7% in June, the TurkStat said, slower than the 3.2% rebound in the previous month.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, six posted monthly rises, while the other six declined.

Among the monthly figures, high-technology production surged 38.1%, capital goods rose 4.8%, and the electricity, gas and steam index gained 1.9%.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 5% month-over-month, durable consumer goods fell 4.4% and medium-high technology was down 3.5% in June.