Türkiye's industrial production plunged by 4.7% in June on an annual basis, official data revealed on Friday, driven by a steep contraction in manufacturing output.

That marks the third consecutive fall and the steepest since February 2023, when devastating earthquakes razed Türkiye's southeastern region.

Among the subindexes, the manufacturing index dropped by 6.9% year-over-year in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The mining and quarrying index rose by 8.6%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 15.2%.

On a monthly basis, the industrial output index dropped by 2.1% on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis.

The manufacturing index decreased by 3.1%; while the mining and quarrying index increased by 1.8%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 7.8% month-over-month in June.