Türkiye's industrial output grew by 2.2% year-over-year in October, official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Wednesday.

All subsectors saw increases during the month, the data revealed. The mining and quarrying index led with the largest annual increase at 9.4%, according to TurkStat.

The manufacturing index, meanwhile, increased by 1.9% and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index surged by 0.6% in October compared to the same month last year.

On the other hand, on a monthly basis, the industrial production index decreased by 0.8%.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 1.2%, the manufacturing index decreased by 0.9%, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index decreased by 1.2%.